Mumbai: Gundavali-BKC premium bus service during peak hours | representative pic

Mumbai: Travelling to the business district between Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Gundavali in Andheri East has become easier with premium air-conditioned (AC) S-112 bus services starting during morning and evening rush hours.

The AC service is joint decision of Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST).

29 trips daily

As per the announcement on Friday, the bus will run from 7.30am till 11.40am and resume towards Gundavali station at 3.40pm until 8.15pm. Every day, there will be 29 trips, with 16 being towards the business district and 13 north-bound. En route there will be 21 bus stops.

Depending upon the distance, the fares will range from Rs60 to Rs90 and commuters will have to download BEST’s Chalo Bus app to book tickets.

Metropolitan Commissioner MMRDA and CMD MMMOCL, SVR Srinivas said that they are also focusing on parking spaces near metro stations and providing electric bikes for crucial last-mile connectivity.

