Mumbai: Gujarat-based man booked for travelling to India on forged passport

The Sahar police have registered a criminal case on the complaint of airport immigration authorities against a Gujarat-based man for travelling to India on a Portuguese passport that he had allegedly obtained illegally.



According to the police, the passenger arrived at the counter for an immigration check on Wednesday, from Paris via Doha. While checking his details, the immigration officials came across a lookout notice issued by the Mumbai Police against him stating that he is an imposter using a stolen identity and holding a Portuguese passport.



“The subject had departed using an Indian Passport in 2010 and fraudulently obtained a Portuguese passport in 2018. He then travelled to India thrice using on entry visa,” the lookout notice stated. Further questioning revealed that in 2010 he had gone to the UK on a student visa and was staying and working illegally in London.

The man allegedly went to Portugal in 2018 where he got a passport issued through an Indian-origin Portugal agent for 30,000 euros. He then went to London using the Portuguese passport and from there he came to India thrice.



The immigration officials in Mumbai got a criminal case registered against him on Wednesday and he was booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Passport Act.