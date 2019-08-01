Mumbai: Guess who is serving you dinner now?

Mumbai: Guess who’s serving you dinner? On Tuesday, it was food fascism -- right at the doorstep. Pandit Amit Shukla, a resident of Jabalpur, who zealously observes Shravan austerities, ordered food from a popular food app, Zomato, but objected to a non-Hindu delivering the goodies.

After this appetizer, the main course followed. He took to Twitter in outrage: “Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non-Hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take a delivery I don't want refund just cancel,” said Shukla.

By now, all digestive juices were in full flow. Shukla went on to claim he would speak to his lawyers and threatened to take action against the food app.

“@ZomatoIN is forcing us to take deliveries from people we don't want, else they won't refund and won't cooperate I am removing this app and will discuss the issue with my lawyers,” threatened Shukla.

He then tried to give the controversy a twist by dragging in the practice of halaal. He accused the food app of supporting Muslims who follow the practice of only eating halaal food.

At which point, Zomato stepped in, reminding Shukla food has no religion. “Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion,” was Zomato’s zinger.

The founder of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, further spoke up for his staff, saying they subscribe to the notion of inclusiveness and their company would not compromise on it.

“We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values,” said Goyal.

The food app received a lot of support with the twitter community slamming the consumer for mixing religion with food. For one, the fuel used in vehicles is from the Gulf, it was pointed out. “Stop using petrol, too, which comes from the Gulf...Because India is the largest importer of crude oil from GCC countries,” said Ria.

Hussain Tasir reminded Shukla of the all-encompassing truth – that not just food but many other consumables, including mundane items like toothpaste and toothbrush, may have a ‘hidden’ Muslim hand.

Tejasva said she was shocked at the sheer idiocy of people supporting #IStandWithAmit unmindful of the fact that Zomato delivers food, it does not cook it.

Sample what @kumarrahul9102 had to say. “Asking for Halal Meat is Fundamental Right but Asking for a Hindu Rider is Bigotry. What a Secular Logic is this?”

But there were still like @triipady who insisted: “If you come from a peaceful religion @ZomatoIN will listen to you...offer apologies…refund your money…but…if you are from another religion no response...no apologies…no refund…Muslim appeasement is becoming an epidemic now. #IStandWithAmit.’’ Take your call.