Mumbai Guardian Minister Inaugurates BMC's First Night Study Classroom Project | FPJ

Mumbai: In a step towards improving education in Mumbai city, the school education department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to launch a night study classroom project in Mumbai Municipality Schools. The step comes after Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister, Mangal Prabhat Lodha instructed BMC to start a Night Study Classroom Project.

The BMC unveiled its first Night Study Classroom at Mumbai Public School on Nityananda Road, situated in Koldongri, Andheri East. This project, a part of the Pandit Din Dayal Upadhyay Scheme, was inaugurated by Lodha on Friday.

Aim of launching 350 Night Study Classrooms in BMC schools

Speaking at the inauguration, Lodha expressed his appreciation for the dedicated efforts of the officials behind this project. He highlighted the challenges that students in a densely populated city like Mumbai face, including limited study space and suitable environments. The Night Study Classrooms aim to address these challenges, providing students with a conducive learning atmosphere free from distractions.

"In this significant year, which marks the 350th year of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, we are committed to launching 350 Night Study Classrooms in BMC schools across the city," announced Lodha. He credited Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for their vital support in realising this project's vision.

4 lakh students set to benefit from initiative

The facility will be accessible to all BMC and private school students in the 9th and 10th grades. The 'Maharashtra Shikshan Prasarak Mandal' will play a crucial role in initiating and supporting Night Study classroom projects. In BMC school buildings, separate classrooms on the ground floor will be designated for male and female students during the evening hours, between 6 pm to 8 pm. Parents will be required to submit a consent letter along with student details to avail the Night Study Classroom benefits. The implementation of this program is slated to reach every BMC school, benefiting approximately 4 lakh students.

Notable dignitaries, including MLA Parag Alavni, former Corporator Abhijit Sawant, BMC officials, and other key figures in the education sector were present at the inauguration ceremony.

The initiative marks a significant stride towards enhancing educational opportunities and providing a conducive learning environment for Mumbai's youth.