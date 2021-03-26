Mumbai: GST official held for taking bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Saturday, arrested a superintendent of CGST, Mumbai South, working in the Nariman Point-based Air India building, along with three people in a bribery case. A case was registered against the official on the allegation that he had demanded Rs 15 lakh from the complainant for not enhancing his GST evasion/tax liability and not arresting him in the matter.

The CBI said the superintendent fled from Mumbai to avoid investigation, but he was apprehended in Delhi. The superintendent had asked a chartered accountant to collect the bribe on his behalf. During a trap, an employee of the said chartered accountant was caught while accepting the bribe of Rs 7 lakh. Another CA was also caught while delivering Rs 5 lakh to the said employee on the instruction of his CA.

Searches conducted at six premises of the superintendent and other accused persons in Mumbai and Delhi led to the recovery of Rs 30 lakh in cash and various incriminating documents, the CBI said. The arrested accused were produced before the Special Court for CBI Cases, Mumbai, which remanded them to custody till Sunday.