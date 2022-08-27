Mumbai: GRP recovers stolen bag with Rs 1.56L assets; 1 held | Pixabay

After arduous tracing, the government railway police (GRP), Mumbai Central nabbed a man for allegedly stealing the bag of a 62-year-old woman commuter, which contained valuables worth Rs 1.56 lakh.

On the morning of August 13, the elderly boarded a Churchgate-bound train from Borivali. After alighting at the Dadar railway station, the woman suddenly realised that she had forgotten her bag, containing gold jewellery, on the local train.

The tensed woman managed to catch the same train before it departed and worriedly started looking for her bag, which was nowhere to be found. Realising that her bag had been stolen, she lodged a complaint with the GRP, who subsequently began their search.

With the help of CCTV camera footage and informant networks, the cops succeeded in identifying the suspect and created a sketch of him. He was then tracked travelling back and forth between Pune and Mumbai.

After burning the midnight oil for three days, the GRP finally arrested the suspect on Thursday from Pune and brought him to Mumbai. “The accused has admitted to stealing the bag of jewellery. We have also recovered a smartphone and a laptop from the accused, and are trying to identify the owners of the items,” said GRP senior inspector Kedari Pawar. The bag along with jewellery was returned to the woman on Friday.

A case against him has been filed under the Indian Penal Code section 379 (punishment for theft).

Read Also Students distanced from lectures? MU starts IDOL admission