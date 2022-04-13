Mumbai: GRP nab man for stealing in trains, recover 9 cellphones

The Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old regular pick pocketer and recovered nine stolen phones from him.

The accused identified as Shubham Arun Sanap, a resident of Akola, used to board Mumbai-bound trains from Pune and would rob the passengers after befriending them, said a GRP official.

On March 17 he robbed a mobile phone of a woman at Kalyan station. The woman lodged a complaint with the GRP, who after registering a case began the probe into the matter and started looking for the suspect. With the help of several CCTV footage, Shubham was nabbed by the railway police on April 5.

The police while searching his house recovered nine cell phones worth Rs 1.21 lakh. The cops are now trying to find out the person he sold the stolen phones to.

ALSO READ 92 persons arrested in Khargone Violence, says Home Minister Narottam Mishra

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 07:06 AM IST