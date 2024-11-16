 Mumbai: GRP Constable Dies After Falling From Moving Train In Kalyan
The incident occurred at platform number 7 of Kalyan station around 11am when he boarded a local train, fell down due to imbalance in the moving train, and came under the track.

NK GuptaUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 03:10 AM IST
article-image
Representative pic

A 43-year-old Government Railway Police (GRP) constable died after falling from a local moving train in Kalyan on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Datta Uttamrao Lokhande, who lived with his wife and two children in Kalyan East. He was previously posted at Kalyan GRP and was later transferred to Ghatkopar due to some issues at Kalyan railway station.

The incident occurred at platform number 7 of Kalyan station around 11am when he boarded a local train, fell down due to imbalance in the moving train, and came under the track. The commuters alerted GRP and officials rushed to the spot.

Senior police inspector Pandhari Kande, from Kalyan GRP, said, “As we received information about the accident and subsequently rushed to the spot, Lokhande was immediately taken to Rukhmani Bai Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. He suffered serious injuries to his head, hand, and chest.” The Kalyan GRP lodged an accidental death report.

