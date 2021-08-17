Mumbai: Grounds, parks, beaches open from 6 am to 10 pm

The BMC announced yesterday that grounds, gardens, beaches and seafronts in the city will remain open from 6 am to 10 pm every day. However, Covid-19 regulations including social distancing and use of mask will have to be adhered to.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday cumulatively crossed five crore Covid-19 doses and ranked second after Uttar Pradesh which has inoculated 5.74 crore people till yesterday.

Public Health Department additional chief secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said, “Today (Monday) till 6 pm, we have administered 6.08 lakh Covid-19 vaccination doses and with this, we have crossed five crore doses in the state. We hope to do much more in the days to come.”

Monday’s development comes after Maharashtra on August 14 set yet another record with the inoculation of 9,54,154 people in a single day. The state surpassed the previous best of 8.11 lakh doses administered in a single day, on July 3.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last week said the government can vaccinate 10 lakh to 15 lakh people daily if it receives adequate vaccine doses from the Centre. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the state government has been pursuing with the Centre for additional supply of vaccine doses to increase the pace of vaccination.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 267 new Covid cases on Sunday, taking the total count to 7,39,336. Also, four people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. With this, the fatality count stands at 15,989 as per data released by the BMC. A total of 308 patients recovered and were discharged, taking the recovery count to 7,18,083. Currently, only 2,879 active cases have been reported in the city. As many as 35,707 tests were conducted, and the doubling rate increased to 1,921 days, while the weekly growth rate is at 0.04%. The recovery rate increased to 97%.

Tuesday,August 17, 2021