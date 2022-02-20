Mumbai: Green warriors raise concern for govt's inaction towards Kanjurmarg Metro-3 depot litigation

Save Aarey green warriors have raised concern for the government's inaction towards the proposed Kanjurmarg land for underground Metro 3 depot litigation in Bombay High Court. Environmentalist and Vanshakti, an NGO, Director Stalin. D disheartened following no progress in the case has finally written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking his attention.

He wrote, "we have waited for almost two years to see any work happening on the ground towards connecting the Metro lines 3 and 6. We are aware of the Kanjurmarg litigation in which we have proof that the litigation was deliberately done to stall the shifting of the car shed out of Aarey. The Union Govt would not become a pauper, nor would it become irrelevant if they had handed over the Kanjurmarg land to the MMRDA to build the Integrated Metro Depots for 4 lines. We feel that narrow mindsets driven by political gains, vested interests in the centre have created stumbling blocks in the completion of the Metro projects of Mumbai. We are also intrigued that why the state of Maharashtra, the MVA Govt has not used its powers of acquisition to acquire the land at Kanjurmarg for the integrated depot project?."

The letter further alleges that one of the stumbling blocks in this controversial depot land is the lessee. However, it further claimed that the said party lease agreement expired in 2016 itself therefore he has no locus in the depot land case. The state should bring this fact to court. Moreover, a case of perjury should be filed against the lessee, it demanded.

Stalin also pointed out that the proposed depot land is under litigation. However, no work to combine both lines Metro 3 with Metro 6 is not happening. The ramp construction work is stalled. In fact, BMC is construction roads and drainage channels inside the barricaded area raising eyebrows.

Meanwhile, the intervention application by activist Zoru Bhathena, in this case, is pending. Following this, he has filed a petition identical to the intervention application saying that the Kanjurmarg land allotted for the depot is not Union government land but state government land. Bhathena speaking to the Free Press Journal claimed, "The Maharashtra state Attorney General (AG) did not counter the lies of the lessee in the Kanjurmarg Metro 3 depot land issue case In the Bombay high court. Therefore, I have filed an official complaint against the AG. Meanwhile, in the controversial Kanjurmarg depot land from 2021 till date, the high court has refused to hear the matter. Wherein neither the MMRDA nor government of Maharashtra moved Supreme court, showing that they are really not interested in getting the matter legally resolved."

