Mumbai: ‘Grave feeling of discontent among NCP members...’

In what is being termed as the ‘Masterstroke’ by the Ajit Pawar camp, a letter sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) by the faction to stake claim on the party has said that Ajit Pawar was elected as the Party President on June 30, two days before he was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister in BJP-Shiv Sena government under Eknath Shinde.



“A Resolution dated 30th June 2023 signed by overwhelming majority of members of NCP, both from the legislative and organisational wing was passed, thereby electing Shri Ajit Anantrao Pawar as the President of NCP. Shri Praful Patel was and continues to be one of the working presidents of NCP. The NCP also decided to appoint Shri Ajit Pawar as the leader of NCP Legislative Party in the Maharashtra Legislative assembly and the said decision was also ratified by the resolution passed by an overwhelming majority of NCP MLAs,” the letter has said.

Discontentment over violation of rules

Explaining what necessitated the resolution, the letter said, “There was a grave feeling of discontent amongst various members of the NCP, both from the elected/legislative wing and the organisational wing that the affairs of the party are being dictated in violation of the provisions of NCP Constitution & Rules and decisions were taken unilaterally without taking others into confidence.”



“Jayant Patil was appointed as the interim State President of Maharashtra NCP by Shri Praful Patel. Therefore, Shri Praful Patel in his capacity as the Working President of NCP has removed Shri Jayant Patil from the post of State President of Maharashtra NCP,” the letter said while highlighting that all the actions are in accordance with the ‘Constitution and Rules’ of the party which have been duly furnished to the ECI.



While raising questions on election of Sharad Pawar as party president, the letter says, “The National President as well as all the other office bearers of the party were appointed in an alleged National Convention dated 10th/11th September 2022. The said appointment is itself a void and ab initio since there is absolutely no record of the persons who attended the national convention and voted in favour of Shri Sharad Pawar.”

Election Commission of India has power to decide representor

“The power to decide the issue as to who represents the real Nationalist Congress Party lies in the exclusive domain of the Election Commission of India. It is only after the final decision is taken by the ECI that the identity of the real leader of NCP will be established and it is only thereafter that any decision about appointment or removal of office bearers can be taken,” the letter said while pointing out that expulsion of Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, as announced by the rival camp, is illegal.