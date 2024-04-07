Mumbai Grahak Panchayat Marks 50 Years In Service; All About One Of Nation's Foremost Consumer Organisations |

Since inception in 1975, Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP) has been a beacon of consumer empowerment, pioneering innovative approaches to protect consumer rights and promote fair market practices. With over 30000 members across Maharashtra MGP is the Asia’s largest voluntary consumer organisation dedicated to fostering awareness, education and advocacy on behalf of consumers. 2500 dedicated, selfless and active volunteers shoulder responsibility of the various activities of MGP under the able leadership of Adv. Shirish Deshpande. Let’s delve into the cores aspects that define MGP’s illustrious journey and its impact on consumer welfare.

MGP’s unique distribution model, is a role model of sustainability and affordability. Understanding that organised consumer action can yield significant bargaining power, MGP initiated a system where consumers unite in “Grahak Sangh” to collectively procure essential goods at fair prices promoting healthy, locally sources products while minimizing environmental impact through reduced carbon emissions and plastic usage. MGP’s sustainable lifestyle approach has garnered international recognition with countries like Zimbabwe adopting the model for economic empowerment and Norway presenting a film in the UN Conference on Sustainable Development.

Read Also Mumbai Grahak Panchayat Serving Consumers Efficiently

MGP's Role In Landmark Consumer Litigation Cases

MGP’s advocacy extends beyond individual grievances to encompass broader systemic issues affecting consumers. Through class action lawsuits, MGP has sought redressal for collective grievances, ensuring that justice is served on a larger scale. MGP has been instrumental in landmark consumer litigation cases, such as the LML Vespa and Paranjape builder, Mango Holidays, where it fought for the rights of aggrieved consumers, resulting in favorable outcomes. MGP represents consumers on various Government bodies like MERC, Electricity CGRF, FSSAI, ASCI, Coffee Board.

Recognising the vulnerability and their lack of awareness regarding their rights, MGP operates Complaint Guidance Centres across Mumbai, Thane and Pune where the aggrieved consumers are guided to file complaints and facilitating resolution by trained volunteers. By empowering consumers with knowledge and support, MGP ensures that their grievances are effectively addressed and resolved.

MGP has been instrumental in setting up the MahaRERA Conciliation Forum in collaboration with Developers bodies CREDAI, MCHI and NARERDCO aimed at resolving the disputes between the home buyers and developers in the real estate sector. This Forum has dealt with over 5000 complaints and has been able to settle around 40% of the Complaints successfully which has not only provided speedy resolution to the homebuyers but also curtailed the appeal reducing the successive litigation. This experience has led to establishment of MGP-SAMET to provide affordable, efficient and accessible dispute resolution through Conciliation and Mediation as an alternative to the lengthy, complex and costly court proceedings. Presently SAMET has 15 trained Mediators.

MGP’s impact transcends national borders with its involvement in international fora like Consumers International and UNCTAD. MGP has been at the forefront of shaping global consumer policy through its initiative like revising the 30 year old UN Guidelines for Consumer Protection, setting up a monitoring agency for implementation of guidelines, seeking advisory for airlines refund during COVID, advocating for global online dispute resolution mechanism.

Creating Awareness & Consumer Education

MGP has been involved in creating awareness and consumer education to the various strata of the Society. It runs Consumer Clubs in Schools, provides internship to College Students, conducts awareness programs through demonstration/skits at social gathering. Since October 2023, its partnership with Doordarshan Sahyadri for the “Jago Grahak” series provides a platform to educate consumers on a wide range of issues from health care to financial literacy.

For 43 years, MGP has been organizing Consumer Plaza across Mumbai, Thane, Vasai, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Pune, curating local vendors to offer quality products at reasonable prices while ensuring fair trade practices and providing post-fair consumer support. “Setu Bandha Re”, aims to bridge societal gaps by providing a marketplace for less privileged social organizations to sell their products.

In essence, Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP) stands as a formidable force in championing consumer rights and promoting fair practices in the marketplace. This wouldn’t be possible without the visionary founders, untiring volunteers, members of MGP and the consumers trust. As consumers we hold immense power to drive positive change in the marketplace. Together let us stand united in our pursuit of a fairer and more transparent consumer environment. Here is an appeal to join MGP & be a catalyst for change. More power to consumers and the consumer movement!!!