Mumbai: Graduate, postgraduate students to receive BEST concession

Chalo app website |

Mumbai: A day after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed to provide concessional pass facilities for all students, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking on Friday decided to start this facility for graduate and post graduate students too.

Earlier, this facility was available only up to 10th standard students.

While speaking in an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the municipalisation of BEST on Thursday evening, Shinde had asked to start the concessional bus pass for college and university students.

Reacting to the chief minister's demand, BEST announced this facility on Friday which is going to start from August 22, 2022.

"The benefit will be a gift on the occasion of "BEST Amrit Mahotsav'' and "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav '' celebrations. Under this facility, undergraduate students (HSC) can avail multi-pass of 100 trips valued at Rs 649 at a concessional rate of Rs 350. The quarterly value of pass will be Rs 1,050 and half yearly pass will be available at Rs 1,750," said an official of BEST.

"The graduate /post graduate students can avail the pass at Rs 500 per month, at Rs 1500/quarter and Rs.2500/year," he further added.

The students can apply online on the BEST Chalo App or can get smart card issued by the nearest BEST bus depots.

Confirming the development Lokesh Chandra, GM, BEST said, "Students will be benefitted by this scheme and encouraged to use public bus transport.”