Mumbai: Govt To Introduce Fancy Ferry Boats At Gateway Of India To Enhance Tourist Experience, Says Guardian Minister Kesarkar

Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar | Sanjay Tambe

Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar has stated that the Shinde government plans to replace old and unattractive ferry boats at the Gateway of India. It aims to introduce new, fancy ferry boats, allowing the citizens of Mumbai to enjoy ferry rides.

"Our discussions are ongoing with the maritime boards. The new boats will attract more tourists, and the income of ferry owners will increase. We want to make Mumbai beautiful in the true sense," said Kesarkar.

Kesarkar has decided to visit BMC headquarters every Wednesday to address citizens' grievances and review the work assigned to BMC officers. As planned, he visited on a Wednesday.

While speaking to the media, he mentioned that he recently visited Crawford Market and observed laborers manually transporting heavy goods. He has now decided to seek assistance from IIT Bombay to develop battery-oriented carts, reducing the burden on these workers.

Starting from next Monday, Kesarkar will begin visiting the Koliwadas of Mumbai. His first visits will be to Worli and Mahim Koliwada. Kesarkar has directed the removal of illegal hutments in the Mahim area.

"I have instructed officers to create separate Development Control rules for the Koliwadas. While redeveloping the Koliwadas, we need to preserve their historic importance."

When asked about the lack of progress in cement concretisation of roads, Kesarkar emphasised that he would prioritise this matter. "We will change the contractors if necessary, but we will ensure the roads are concretised at any cost. This work will be a priority."

Kesarkar also discussed parking lots to reduce traffic congestion in the Mumbadevi and Kalbadevi areas, with consultation from the Mumbadevi temple administration.

