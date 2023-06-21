 Mumbai: Govt to Impart Self-Defence Training to 3.5 Lakh Women
The initiative has been undertaken to commemorate the 350th anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj's coronation

Abhijit MulyeUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Govt to Impart Self-Defence Training to 3.5 Lakh Women | Representative Image

Mumbai: In commemoration of the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the state government has decided to give self-defence training to 3.5 lakh women collegians under the programme, ‘ Rajmata Jijau Yuvati Swasamrakshan’ that shall commence training from Guru Purnima, which falls on July 3, and continue till July 15. “Three-day training sessions will be conducted in each taluka across the state wherein 1,000 women will be oriented into the mentality required for self-defence," informed Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Wednesday. The rise in crimes against women has led to the need for such a programme, he added. 

MoU signed with all universities in state

The programme will be implemented in association with all the universities across the state and a couple of NGOs. A memorandum of understanding has already been signed between the Mumbai University, SNDT university, Bharatiya Stree Shakti, and Vidyarthi Nidhi Trust on Wednesday. "Bharatiya Stree Shakti and Vidyarthi Nidhi Trust are the NGOs that have a wide network of activists across all talukas," the minister added.

Dr Ragini Chandratre of Bharatiya Stree Shakti said, “The first day will be dedicated for orientation into the mindset of self-defence and the introduction to cyber security, while the sessions on the next two days will involve practical training into unarmed combat and various techniques of self-defence.”

The government is also contemplating to include schoolgirls in the programme as well. "We shall involve the school education department for that purpose. But, that shall come later. First we are focusing on completing this pilot program," said Lodha.

