Mumbai: Govt to fill vacant MSHRC posts in two months

The state government assured the Bombay high court on Monday that it will fill up all the vacant posts of the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) within two months.

This assurance was given before the division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni who were hearing a PIL filed by city-based lawyer Vaishnavi Gholave that highlighted the various posts at MSHRC being vacant for over two years.

The judges went through a confidential report submitted by additional government pleader Nisha Mehara. Giving one last chance to the government, the judges said it will not grant any further extension to fill up the vacant posts.

Gholave had filed the PIL filed through advocate Vinod Sanghvikar, stating that four major posts – chairman, judicial member, expert member, secretary and special inspector general of police – have been lying vacant for over two years. Besides, the PIL also sought adequate infrastructure for online hearings and filings.

The PIL states that out of 51 sanctioned vacant posts, half of them are still vacant. Also, no regular appointments have been made since 2018. The only adjudicatory member who was also judicial member and acting chairperson retired in 2017. The commission has been rendered entirely non-functional, the PIL states.

According to the PIL, MSHRC had 21,545 pending cases till March 2021, which was the “highest in a decade”. Further, the commission had only disposed of 433 cases in this year due to non-availability of a regular chairperson and expert member.

The next hearing will be on September 14.