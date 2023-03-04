Mumbai: Govt squads to survey Aarey stalls for illegalities

The State Government has set up an inspection squad to ascertain the number of illegal Aarey stalls in Mumbai after a written statement presented to the Legislative Council by Animal Husbandry Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil. The issue was raised by nearly 10 MLCs, including Bhai Jagtap (Congress), Satej Patil (NCP), Pravin Darekar (BJP) and Sunil Shinde (Shiv Sena).

In 1960, the State Government set up 1,800 milk centres, called Aarey stalls, with each paying a monthly rent of Rs150. At present, there are 4,000 such stalls, with hundreds not selling any milk products but using the premises to sell packed snacks, beverages and even gutkha.

Demanding a survey, MLCs sought information on who provided permission to so many stalls, who is running them and why the government is still charging only Rs 150. As per Vikhe-Patil, there are 1,811 stalls in Mumbai, of which 1,695 are operational with permission from the state, and squads have been constituted to survey them.

Social activist Godfrey Pimenta said, “The government should review its policy. Apart from Aarey products, several other products are being sold at these stalls. The main purpose of these stalls is to sell Aarey products at a subsidised rate which is not being done.”

