Mumbai: Govt Allocates ₹150 Crore For Development Of Economically Weaker Sections; Focus On Education & Training

Devendra Fadnavis | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The state government has decided to grant ₹150 crore for the development of economically weaker sections of the society.

DCM Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement in this regard as he addressed a review meeting of Academy of Maharashtra Research, upliftment and Training (AMRUT) here on Thursday. "₹150 crore will be given to the academy to start educational schemes, self employment training and begin orientation and training camps for competitive exams like UPSC and MPSC," Fadnavis said at the meeting held at Sahyadri state guest house.

The state government already has BARTI for youth from SC and neo Buddhishst communities, SARTHI for youth from Maratha community and MAHAJYOTI for youth primarily from the OBC communities. On the same lines the AMRUT was formed in 2019 to support the young men and women from the economically weaker sections of the society.

The academy was entrusted with designing and running schemes and courses to facilitate entry of youth from this group in industry, entrepreneurship, skill training, service commission examinations etc. The issues that the academy was facing in devising and implementing schemes for the youth were discussed and resolved at the meeting today, Fadnavis said after the meeting.