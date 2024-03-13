Mumbai: Goregaon Sports Club Organises Box Cricket To Celebrate Women's Day |

Mumbai: Women from the age group of 16 to 60 years joined to enhance the spirit of sports within themselves by participating in a box cricket tournament. The tournament was organised by Goregaon Sports Club on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The Goregaon Sports Club in Malad west organised a one-day Gratex box cricket tournament to celebrate the occasion of international women’s day. Around 120 women formed 12 teams and had engaged in a practice session for a month to participate in the tournament, which was viewed by around 500 people.

The club had also organised Fame Fiesta to celebrate women’s day which attracted around 1,000 women participating in various competitions like ‘GSC queen’, ‘bollywood talent’ and ‘bollywood fashion’. MTV fame Shruti Sinha also joined the event to inspire all the women.

GSC president Dr. Vinay Jain said, “To inspire women, GSC has been organising multiple cultural events on the international women’s day, whereas to ignite the spirit of sports, we have been also organising this box cricket tournament.”

Tanvi Rai, GSC chairperson said, “Through such events, women become self aware and also join in social celebrations. We will keep organising such events in the future as well.”