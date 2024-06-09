 Mumbai: Goregaon-Bound Train At Wadala Moves Towards Vashi After Station Master Mistakenly Gives Wrong Signal
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Goregaon-Bound Train At Wadala Moves Towards Vashi After Station Master Mistakenly Gives Wrong Signal

Mumbai: Goregaon-Bound Train At Wadala Moves Towards Vashi After Station Master Mistakenly Gives Wrong Signal

The train was supposed to reach Goregaon station, but due to the station master's error in signaling the direction, the train proceeded on the Vashi line.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Renaming | PTI

Wadala station masters' misdirection of a Goregaon-bound local caused delays in Harbour line services on Saturday.

According to a TOI report, at 10:54 am, a Goregaon-bound local train departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and arrived at Wadala Road station after 20 minutes.

The Harbour line routes bifurcate into two lines just before Wadala station, with one line heading towards Vashi and the other towards Goregaon.

The train was supposed to reach Goregaon station, but due to the station master's error in signaling the direction, the train proceeded on the Vashi line.

Read Also
Central Railway Short-Terminates Trains At Dadar Station Due To Mumbai CSMT Platform Extension Work;...
article-image

The guard quickly realised the situation and halted the train by applying the emergency brake.

Subsequently, the motorman and the guard informed the control room. This cased a disruption to other trains between CSMT and Wadala, leading to delays.

After some time, the train was reversed and directed onto the correct track.

As per the report, the Wadala station master was issued a memo for his mistake in signaling the train.

The report further stated that the station master made the error due to not having the correct timetable.

An inquiry will be held into the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Goregaon-Bound Train At Wadala Moves Towards Vashi After Station Master Mistakenly Gives...

Mumbai: Goregaon-Bound Train At Wadala Moves Towards Vashi After Station Master Mistakenly Gives...

NGT Raps MPCB for Typo in Seafood Company's File

NGT Raps MPCB for Typo in Seafood Company's File

Mumbai: 51 Homebuyers Wait 11 Years, Take Action Against Goregaon Developer & Partner

Mumbai: 51 Homebuyers Wait 11 Years, Take Action Against Goregaon Developer & Partner

Bombay High Court Permits Minor Survivor To Undergo MTP

Bombay High Court Permits Minor Survivor To Undergo MTP

Mumbai: Sessions Court Rejects Pre-Arrest Bail Plea Of 70-Year-Old Woman Who Sold Flat That Got...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Rejects Pre-Arrest Bail Plea Of 70-Year-Old Woman Who Sold Flat That Got...