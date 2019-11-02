Mumbai: Goodwin Jewellers’ staff quizzed, panchnama done

Thane: The Economic Offences Wing (EoW) team of Thane police, revenue department, Tahsildar along with Ramnagar police personnel took the head of the accounts department of Goodwin Jewellers’ Dombivili branch, Chandrika Nair for questioning and later conducted a panchnama at the jewellers’ branch at Manpada in Dombivli on Friday.

EoW officials said that at around 3 pm on Friday, a team comprising of 25 personnel reached the store and unlocked the branch shutter and entered it. There were no gold ornaments kept in the showroom.

EoW officials who did not wish to be named said, “We inquired with Chandrika about the lockers of the branch and accounts related books.”

EoW DCP, Thane, Sanjay Jadhav said, “Nearly eight hours of panchnama was conducted by our teams. We seized the computers and hard disk and other documents to analyse and will get some informative evidence.”

In a voice message released by Goodwin owners Suneel Kumar and his brother Sudeesh Kumar on Thursday, that said their investors have a right to go to cops but repayment of funds will be delayed as police are involved. It will take at least three to four years before they get their money back as police have initiated action.

He and his brother owned the responsibility for the crisis, adding their staff had no role to play. He said they will sell their assets and repay the depositors. Goodwin recently shut down 13 shops in Maharashtra and Kerala.

Police found that the jewellers had employed a number of agents, mostly women, to canvas its monthly fixed deposit schemes that promised 16% interest and investment schemes to buy gold or get cash back at a later date.

Investors from Vasai and Vashi have also come forward to file their complaints against Goodwin and the number has touched around 1,000.