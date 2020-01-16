Mumbai: Goods train derails on Harbour Line

Mumbai: Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Kurla station affecting services on Harbour Line and leaving hundreds of passengers stranded on Tuesday night. However no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred on Tuesday midnight near Kurla station on the Kurla-Trombay line when the freight train was crossing the Harbour Line around 11.45pm.

“One trolley (set of wheels) of the goods train derailed on the Trombay goods line near Kurla station. No one was injured in the mishap,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

However the services were resumed two hours after the train was derailed. “Services were resumed around 1.30 am after the derailed wagon was removed with the help of another locomotive from the rear end.

But the work to bring the derailed wagon of the goods train back on tracks completed around 2.45 am," Sutar said.