Mumbai: Golden hour helps cyber fraud victim recover Rs 47,500

Mumbai: Reporting a cyber crime well in golden hours helped recover ₹47,500 that a Malad-based woman had lost to a con. Police said that the complainant had fallen prey to a Google listing fraud while she was trying to contact a courier company to track her package.

According to police sources, the woman, who was awaiting a courier from a company called Delhivery, looked up its customer care number on the search engine Google, which showed her a result of a number, which she contacted on. The caller on the other end assured the woman to help her, only to later send her a link, asking her to fill it up.

The form sought details like her account number, debit/credit card number, PIN, CVV, which she entered, only to end up losing ₹47,500. The woman acted swiftly and approached Malad Police, which saw her messages and found out that the money was routed through PayTM. "We contacted the nodal officer of PayTM, to learn that the money was spent on buying vouchers from a retail giant. Upon contacting the nodal officer of the retail chain, we managed to cancel the voucher and reimburse the money", said API Vivek Tambe of Malad police station.

The accused had changed the customer care number on Google list to their number, cheating the customer. The form that the victim was asked to fill in had backend access to the accused, who was looking at all the details that were filled in by the victim as she typed, said a cyber official.

Reiterating the importance of golden hour, API Tambe said that if a person who has been cheated approaches police within a couple of hours, they can recover the money using the stop payment mechanism. "As soon as we receive a complaint, we give the bank details of the complaint and the method of cheating and they stop the money from being transferred," added Tambe.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 10:55 PM IST