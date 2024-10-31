Mumbai: Gold Ornaments Worth ₹7.68 Lakh Stolen From 63-Year-Old Retired Assistant Police Sub-Inspector’s Home In Parel; Neighbor Under Suspicion

Stolen gold ornaments worth ₹7.68 lakh from retired assistant police sub-inspector's home in Parel | Representational Image

Mumbai: Gold ornaments worth Rs 7.68 lakh have been stolen from the house of 63-year-old retired assistant police sub-inspector, Dilip Parab, who suspects that the theft was carried out by his neighbour.

In his complaint filed at the Rafi Kidwai Marg police station, Parab, who resides with his family in Parel, said that when they travel out of town, they entrust the house keys to their neighbor, Malti Pedve. The latter lives with her 18-year-old grandson, Yash Palbhatkar, who is under the retired cop's suspicion.

On October 28 around 8.30 pm, Parab's wife noticed that gold ornaments weighing approx 19 tolas were missing from the safe in the cupboard. They searched thoroughly but could not find the ornaments.

The missing valuables include a 40 grams necklace worth Rs 1.6 lakh, three coins valued at Rs 1.2 lakh, a gold bar weighing 25 grams and worth Rs 1 lakh. Parab said that other stolen items include gold bangles, earrings, chain and a bracelet.

A case has been filed under section 305 (whoever commits theft in any building, tent or vessel used as a human dwelling) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.