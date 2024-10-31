 Mumbai: Gold Ornaments Worth ₹7.68 Lakh Stolen From 63-Year-Old Retired Assistant Police Sub-Inspector’s Home In Parel; Neighbor Under Suspicion
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Gold Ornaments Worth ₹7.68 Lakh Stolen From 63-Year-Old Retired Assistant Police Sub-Inspector’s Home In Parel; Neighbor Under Suspicion

Mumbai: Gold Ornaments Worth ₹7.68 Lakh Stolen From 63-Year-Old Retired Assistant Police Sub-Inspector’s Home In Parel; Neighbor Under Suspicion

Parab, who resides with his family in Parel, said that when they travel out of town, they entrust the house keys to their neighbor, Malti Pedve. The latter lives with her 18-year-old grandson, Yash Palbhatkar, who is under the retired cop's suspicion.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 01:36 AM IST
article-image
Stolen gold ornaments worth ₹7.68 lakh from retired assistant police sub-inspector's home in Parel | Representational Image

Mumbai: Gold ornaments worth Rs 7.68 lakh have been stolen from the house of 63-year-old retired assistant police sub-inspector, Dilip Parab, who suspects that the theft was carried out by his neighbour.

In his complaint filed at the Rafi Kidwai Marg police station, Parab, who resides with his family in Parel, said that when they travel out of town, they entrust the house keys to their neighbor, Malti Pedve. The latter lives with her 18-year-old grandson, Yash Palbhatkar, who is under the retired cop's suspicion.

On October 28 around 8.30 pm, Parab's wife noticed that gold ornaments weighing approx 19 tolas were missing from the safe in the cupboard. They searched thoroughly but could not find the ornaments.

The missing valuables include a 40 grams necklace worth Rs 1.6 lakh, three coins valued at Rs 1.2 lakh, a gold bar weighing 25 grams and worth Rs 1 lakh. Parab said that other stolen items include gold bangles, earrings, chain and a bracelet.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits 2 Brothers In 2016 Sister Murder Case Due To Lack Of Evidence
Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits 2 Brothers In 2016 Sister Murder Case Due To Lack Of Evidence
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA To Unveil Poll Guarantees At BKC Rally Headlined By Rahul Gandhi
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA To Unveil Poll Guarantees At BKC Rally Headlined By Rahul Gandhi
Punjab And Haryana High Court Directs New SIT To Investigate Criminal-Police Nexus
Punjab And Haryana High Court Directs New SIT To Investigate Criminal-Police Nexus
Study Shows Digital Twin Intervention Improves Glycaemic Control And Reduces Medication Dependency In Type 2 Diabetes Patients
Study Shows Digital Twin Intervention Improves Glycaemic Control And Reduces Medication Dependency In Type 2 Diabetes Patients
Read Also
Mumbai: Bhoiwada Police Nabs Fugitive Wanted For Attempted Murder And Robbery Case After 29-Years...
article-image

A case has been filed under section 305 (whoever commits theft in any building, tent or vessel used as a human dwelling) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits 2 Brothers In 2016 Sister Murder Case Due To Lack Of Evidence

Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits 2 Brothers In 2016 Sister Murder Case Due To Lack Of Evidence

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA To Unveil Poll Guarantees At BKC Rally Headlined By Rahul...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA To Unveil Poll Guarantees At BKC Rally Headlined By Rahul...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti Backs Raj Thackeray-Led MNS In Shivadi Constituency

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti Backs Raj Thackeray-Led MNS In Shivadi Constituency

Mumbai Pollution: Diwali Firecrackers Worsen City's Post Monsoon Pollution Crisis As Smog And Noise...

Mumbai Pollution: Diwali Firecrackers Worsen City's Post Monsoon Pollution Crisis As Smog And Noise...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Nawab Malik's Candidature Exposes Rift In Mahayuti Alliance

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Nawab Malik's Candidature Exposes Rift In Mahayuti Alliance