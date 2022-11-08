e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Gokhale bridge closure blessing in disguise as Versova-Andheri metro ridership rises significantly

Mumbai: Gokhale bridge closure blessing in disguise as Versova-Andheri metro ridership rises significantly

Figures shared by the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) showed that till 5 pm, the overall ridership increased by around 11,000 passengers, compared to last Monday.

Ateeq ShaikhUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge closure blessing in disguise as Versova-Andheri metro ridership rises significantly | File Photo
Follow us on

Mumbai: The closure of Gokhale bridge– which provided easy connectivity between the east and west sides of Andheri– has led to a surge in people opting for Metro 1 by almost 20% to cross over the suburban railway tracks. 

Figures shared by the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), the special purpose vehicle operating and maintaining the 11.4-km long Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar blue line, showed that till 5 pm, the overall ridership increased by around 11,000 passengers, compared to last Monday.

Read Also
Mumbai: Amid Gokhale bridge closure, demand for access to railway foot-over bridge at Andheri arises...
article-image

Ridership increase may possibly touch up to 25,000

“Ridership of stations to the west of Andheri, namely Versova, D N Nagar and Azad Nagar improved by 17%. Ridership of Azad Nagar Metro alone improved by 26%,” said an MMOPL spokesperson.

A source shared that the numbers will be more if the evening passenger count is also included. The ridership increase may possibly touch up to 25,000, including the evening rush hour. Likewise, the surge in percentage terms to cross the railway tracks may even touch up to 20%.

In the days and weeks to come, the ridership may improve further with people switching over from their usual transport modes to the Metro rail. “Better crowd management is the need of the hour at Andheri Metro Station as it becomes excessively crowded during peak hours. Urgent measures are required. It will be better if Metro services operate with higher frequency to clear the rush,” said Rishi Aggarwal, a frequent commuter.

Last week, The Free Press Journal had reported on the possibility of increase in the ridership on this Metro line. The MMOPL spokesperson had shared that they anticipate ridership to increase by around 20,000 per day after the closure of Gokhale bridge. Standby Metro rakes might be operated, if required.

Read Also
Mumbai: Many ‘Gokhale Bridges’ in the city
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Palghar: MSRTC buses collide head-on, 28 injured

Palghar: MSRTC buses collide head-on, 28 injured

Thane: Man stabs friend to death in Bhiwandi, held

Thane: Man stabs friend to death in Bhiwandi, held

Mumbai: Gokhale bridge closure blessing in disguise as Versova-Andheri metro ridership rises...

Mumbai: Gokhale bridge closure blessing in disguise as Versova-Andheri metro ridership rises...

MU: First merit lists out, academic year dawdles  for LLM

MU: First merit lists out, academic year dawdles  for LLM

Mumbai: HC acquits man with mental disorder after police fail to get him examined after murder

Mumbai: HC acquits man with mental disorder after police fail to get him examined after murder