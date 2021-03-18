Mumbai: 'Godman' tricks women to remove ornaments to seek solution; held

Dahisar Police have arrested a man for cheating women by impersonating a godman and fleeing with their ornaments, money on the pretext of solving their problems. The accused, who works in a gang with three other people, cheated many women using the same modus operandi for the last 10 years. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and common intention, while the lookout for three of his accomplices is underway.

Police said, on February 23, a 58-year-old woman was duped by an unidentified accused, who had approached her posing as a godman, and claimed that he knew she was facing difficulties in her family life, which he could resolve in a moment. The woman said that he first coaxed her by sharing that he had earlier resolved many such problems in the past, to which she also opened up and shared her issues.

In a bid to resolve the issue, the man, later identified as Arif Fakir, claimed that he was 'sent' by Lord Hanuman, who gave him the power to help others. Fakir asked the woman to remove her mangalsutra and put it in a bag and take 10 steps forward in the north direction, while he took 10 steps backward in the opposite direction to fulfill the requirements. Soon after, when the woman took 10 steps forward and turned to get further instructions, Fakir had fled from the spot. Having realised she was cheated, the woman approached Dahisar Police and lodged a complaint against Fakir.

A primary probe revealed that Fakir was a part of a Uttarakhand-based four-member gang, who had cheated many women, especially from Uttar Pradesh, using the same modus operandi. An officer said, Fakir had been conning women for 10 years and was even arrested in the past, but resorted to the same modus after being released.

"Fakir and three other men have been booked in at least 10 such cases in Kashimira, Naya Nagar, Vile Parle, and Tilak Nagar. He was recently caught in Kashimira during one such cheating incident and was handed over to the police. We took his custody from Kashimira Police and are on the lookout for his accomplices," an officer added.