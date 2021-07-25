Mumbai: Goa man summoned for 4th time by NCB officials in drug case

For the fourth time, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Goa-based Abu Aslam Azmi to examine him in connection with a drug case probed by the agency. He has been asked to appear before the agency on July 27. “We have summoned Azmi for the fourth time,” said zonal director of Mumbai NCB, Sameer Wankhede, on Sunday.

According to the NCB, on July 6, a team of sleuths, with the help of Mira Road police, intercepted Suffran Lakdawala and had seized cocaine of intermediate quantity at Kashimira in Mira Road (E). During preliminary investigation, Lakdawala revealed the name of a Nigerian in connection with the case. The Nigerian national, Blessing Edwin Okereke, was arrested on July 7 and Mephedrone and cocaine was seized. “After we arrested Lakdawala, some links of his with Azmi surfaced. In order to investigate further, we want to examine him,” said Wankhede.