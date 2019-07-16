Mumbai-Goa highway flooded, Tulsi overflowing; flood alert near Modak dam

Mumbai: Owing to heavy rainfall in the Konkan region, the flooded Mumbai-Goa highway has been closed to vehicular traffic. No vehicle is being allowed to ply and security men are keeping vigil.The Jagbudi River is flowing above danger level and the Dapoli Express too is closed.

Meanwhile, closer home, due to the heavy rainfall in the catchment areas near the Tansa and Vaitarna lakes, the BMC has alerted 75 villages. The Tulsi Lake is already overflowing.The BMC has contacted the district collectors and the disaster management teams in Bhivandi, Plaghar and Thane. The officials have been warned that the Modak Sagar dam near Vaitarna may start overflowing and submerge the Khardi village.

At the same time, there is good news for Mumbaikars and the 10 per cent water cut will be lifted from Tuesday; this is because the lakes that provide water to the city are filled with 69,7,761 mld water which will be sufficient for six months. Due to the heavy rainfall, the lakes are filled beyond 50 per cent of their capacity. They will be filled to the brim in the next three four days if the showers persist.

- VIKAS NAG