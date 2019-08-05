Mumbai: Girl found hanging in Kalbadevi toilet; parents allege foul play

Mumbai: A 14-year-old girl was found hanging from the ceiling at a civic-run public toilet under mysterious circumstances in Kalbadevi on Sunday morning.

Locals and family suspect the girl was sexually assaulted before staging her suicide, as no suicide note was found. Primarily, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered and the body was sent for postmortem, said police.

According to police sources, the teenager, a nomadic tribal, stayed with her parents on the footpath near Kalbadevi in South Mumbai. The girl went missing from the house around 6pm on Saturday.

Since her family was celebrating a festival, they members thought she must be around. Later, they began a search. A source close to the family said they searched every road and public toilet to locate their daughter, but to no avail.

Shockingly, around 7am on Sunday, the teenager was found hanging in a public toilet near Dava Bazaar under suspicious circumstances.

The locals alerted the family and police were informed. Police rushed the teenager to the state-run JJ Hospital, where she was declared dead before arrival.

Even as police sent the teen’s body for postmortem, the provisional cause of death mentioned in the death certificate as asphyxiation, with ligature marks found on her neck.

On the other hand, the locals and family claim the teen’s suicide was staged and she might have been sexually assaulted before her death. The area where she stayed with parents is filled with slum-dwellers who could have played a role in the teen’s suspicious death.

Police are investigating the matter and trying to ascertain if there was a watchman or guard deployed outside the public toilet and where he was at the time of the incident.

Police are also scrutinising the CCTV camera footage of the bathroom to ascertain if there was any foul play.

Nishith Mishra, additional commissioner of police (south region) said, “Primary medical observation has not indicated any such assault. The postmortem was done as per the prescribed norms and we should wait for the formal report. The parents have also been explained this fact.”