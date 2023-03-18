Mumbai: Girish Mahajan announces action in JJ College accounts scam

Maharashtra: New medical colleges in 12 districts to be set up from ADB loan, says Girish Mahajan | Facebook

Mumbai: Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan has announced that doctors and employees of the JJ Medical College who were allegedly opening illegal bank accounts will be strictly punished. Mahajan said that a probe committee has completed the inquiry and found some doctors guilty.

Shiv Sena UBT MLA Sunil Prabhu raised the issue that there are news reports about some doctors and employees at JJ opening bank accounts privately and transferring money to these accounts.

RTI activist comes up with complaint

In his response, Mahajan said, “An RTI activist had come up with this information. He made a complaint to the commissioner of medical education and demanded a probe. When the commissioner started probing the matter he found that eleven chiefs of different departments opened independent bank accounts without any permission from the JJ administration. According to Mahajan, they have collected almost Rs6 crore.

Mahajan further stated that during the probe it was also found that the culprits in the case went on foreign tours and stayed at lavish hotels and also procured medical equipment. “This is a very serious matter and almost Rs2.75 crore have been spent out of Rs6 crore. We have asked that the remainder be transferred to the JJ account,” he said, adding that legal action will be taken against the doctors and other employees found guilty.