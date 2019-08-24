Mumbai: Girgaon ISKCON celebrates Janmashtami

Mumbai: Lord Krishna was born at midnight of Krishna paksha ashtami tithi (8th day) under Rohini Nakshatra in the month of Bhadrapada. This year, ashtami tithi falls on August 24 (Saturday), the day International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) devotees are celebrating Krishna Janmashtami with great enthusiasm and religious fervour across the globe.

In Radha Gopinath Temple, the ISKCON Girgaon Chowpatty Temple, the 3-day celebrations began on Friday and will continue till Sunday. A large number of devotees are expected to take part in Mangala arti at 5am to take the first glimpse of the lord.

Elaborate bhoga offerings, kirtan and day-long lectures by Radhanath Swami Maharaj, and in the evening, divya snan of the lord by devotees, maha abhishek at 10pm and finally maha arti at mid night will be held.

Radha Gopinath Temple is decorated with “Weaves Of Love”

In today’s fast pace technology-driven life, going back to our roots and slowing down is the only thing that help us maintain our balance. The festival of Janmashtami takes us back to those same roots where all the devotees come together to share their love for Krishna. The theme for this year is Weaves Of Love.

Bhoga to be offered for

Janmashtami: 1,008 types of bhogas will be offered to the lord, which will include rajbhog, varieties of sweets, rice preparations, including pulav, saffron rice, jeera rice, lemon rice and varieties of parathas, puris, kachoris, various sabjis and five types of flavoured makkhan, a variety of flavoured milk and lassi, fruits and much more.