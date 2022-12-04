Mumbai: Girder work begins today on Nahur Railway over bridge, vehicular movement closed; check the diversions announced | Representative Image

The long-awaited work on the Nahur Railway over Bridge will begin today. For the same, the Mumbai Traffic police authorities have announced the closure of vehicular traffic movement on the bridge, and have also announced the diversions.

As per the police, vehicular traffic movement will be closed from 11 pm on Saturday till 6 am on Sunday. During this time, the civic body, along with the Railways, will be placing a girder on the Nahur Railway over Bridge (RoB), said DCP Raju Bhujbal (Traffic East) via notification.

The alternative route suggested by the traffic department is – for vehicles travelling towards the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) from Nahur RoB can take Lal Bahadur Shashtri (LBS) Marg, via Jatashankar Dosa Bridge which will take them towards EEH, and proceed to their destination.

Vehicles that are going towards Airoli and Mulund West from EEH, can proceed towards Navghar Junction via Jatashankar Dosa Bridge towards LBS Marg. Meanwhile, the vehicles going towards Airoli and Bhandup West, can use the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road – from Gandhinagar junction to LBS Marg – and proceed to their destination.

This new bridge, which will cost Rs. 106 crores connecting Bhandup and Vikhroli, is said to help motorists connect LBS Road and EEH via Veer Savarkar Road in Bhandup east, easily, thus mitigating traffic congestion.