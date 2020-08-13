Mumbai: Giant whale shark found at Sassoon Dock in Colaba, two booked

The Maharashtra Fisheries Department on Wednesday initiated a probe and took two men into custody after a carcass of giant whale shark was found on Sassoon Dock in Colaba, reported at Indian Express.

The giant dotted whale shark got entangled in the fishing nets and desperately struggled to set itself free, but failed, said one of the fishermen on board the vessel. Owing to darkness and inclement weather conditions, the fishing trawler decided to sail back to Mumbai, dragging the creature in the nets behind it, and reached here early on Wednesday.

They left the fish along with the net near the 145-year-old Sassoon Docks in Colaba and sailed back into the sea, said Damodar Tandel, President of Akhil Bharatiya Machhimar Kriti Samiti. Later, a crane was deployed to hoist up the massive fish that was around 8 metres (over 26 feet) long, and weighed more than two tonnes.