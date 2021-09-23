Mumbai: Ghodbunder Road traffic decongestion plan in limbo for want of forest clearance

The Ghodbunder Road traffic decongestion plan is in limbo for over two years now for want of forest clearance said an official from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation(MSRDC), who did not wish to be named.

According to the proposed decongestion plan given by the state high power committee, it was proposed to construct an elevated two+two Lane Road above the existing Ghodbunder Road between Fountain Hotel and Gaimukh so that the traffic can be divided for large and small vehicles respectively. In fact, due to the Mumbai Ahmedabad Highway the traffic on this existing stretch is huge.

Another official from MSRDC stated that they have given an undertaking to the forest office that they are ready to compensate for the losses made by the previous government agency --Public Works Department (PWD).

"The previous authority took permission or not we don't know. Moreover, the extension work was not done in one time. If one agency is at fault same goes for the Forest officials. Therefore, action should be taken against their own officials for this negligence. However, now as this Godbunder road belong to MSRDC, we are ready to fulfill all obligations for this new elevated road proposed. Besides, for carrying out this new project the existing road one lane on both the sides need to be occupied first. For which the acquisition of the forest land is required. So traffic is not affected while doing the elevated road work." Centrally pillars will be put and elevated bridge will be built in he asserted.

Reportedly, the forest office had complained that the PWD did not take prior permission while doing the extension of the Godbunder road to two lanes from one lane when it was within their jurisdiction. Following the said dispute the new decongestion plan put by the MSRDC is supposed to be in stuck. The officials expects some progress in next a few months as they have been taking up this proposed project follow up regularly, informed MSRDC.

