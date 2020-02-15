Mumbai: Ghodbunder Fort to get lost glory back on Shiv Jayanti

Bhayandar: To revive its lost glory, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has geared up to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with zest at the historic Ghodbunder Fort on February 19.

Apart from ‘Shiv Darbar’ as the main attraction, the event will feature grand processions, powada, folk dances and daredevil stunts with swords, shields, lathis and dandpattaa, among other traditional weapons.

After remaining in ruins for the past several decades, the fort has finally been adopted by the civic administration under the government’s ‘Maharashtra Vaibhav Protected Monuments Adoption Scheme’ to help protect and preserve historical monuments.

The state department of cultural affairs had granted heritage structure status to eight monuments in the state, including the Ghodbunder Fort, paving the way for adoptions.

“The MBMC has chalked out an elaborate roadmap for the project which carries an estimated price tag of Rs5.47 crore towards the restoration, conservation and beatification of the fort and its precincts measuring 7.68 hectares,” said Mayor Dimple Mehta.

Notably, Rs1.81 crore has already been allocated by the standing committee for the project which is into its first stage of execution under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India.

The work is being originally named as ‘Cacabe de Tanna’, the Ghodbunder Fort was built in 1730 by the Portuguese who had settled in the region in 1530. The territory and fort remained under the rule of the Portuguese until 1737.

Despite several attempts, the Maratha warriors had failed to capture the fortress, but eventually besieged the fort and successfully occupied it by defeating the Portuguese army in 1737. Also, there is an ancient church in the fort’s vicinity founded by the Portuguese.