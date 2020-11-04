Mumbai gets Rs 244 cr from Central govt for improving air quality

The Central government has allocated Rs 396.5 crore to Maharashtra to improve the air quality in its cities. From the amount allocated to the state, Rs 244 crore will be used for Mumbai.

The Union finance ministry released Rs 2,200 crore as the first installment to 15 states for undertaking measures towards the improvement of air quality.

"The government, based on the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, has released Rs 2,200 crore as the first installment to 15 states for the improvement of air quality measures in their million-plus cities," the office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.