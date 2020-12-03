Mumbai gets first Sea Harrier jet monument at Bandstand

Now, Mumbaikars will be treated to the sight of a retired Sea Harrier jet, installed as a memorial adjacent to Bandstand promenade. The jet served in the Indian Navy for 37 years before it was decommissioned from the aircraft carrier INS Viraat in 2017.

The Indian Navy, in an attempt to boost young Mumbaikars, handed over the retired aircraft to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The official handing over took place on Thursday morning on the eve of Navy Day 2020, in the presence of Rear Admiral V Srinivas (flag officer commanding Maharashtra Naval area), state Minister of Tourism Aaditya Thackeray, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and Bandra West Corporator Asif Zakaria.

Earlier, in 2016, the Indian Navy had installed a memorial of INS Vikrant at Lion Gate, Fort. The Navy wanted a similar memorial for INS Viraat in Mumbai; hence, it decided to erect the monument at the iconic Bandstand promenade.

"March past events are held every year during Independence Day and Republic Day at the Bandstand promenade. The jet will add essence to the celebrations and also will be an added bonus to this place, as thousands of tourists visit Bandstand daily," Zakaria told the Free Press Journal.

The plan for installing the jet was commissioned in December last year. The unveiling was supposed to take place in January, but it got postponed to March. Due to the lockdown, the Navy and the BMC jointly decided to hold the official handing over ceremony as part of the Navy Day celebrations.