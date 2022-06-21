Mumbai: General Manager of Central Railway releases Zonal Disaster Management Plan 2022

People wade through a flooded railway tracks during heavy rain, in Mumbai | PTI File Photo

General Manager Central Railway Releases Zonal Disaster Management Plan -2022. This Plan provides for a structured means of response to any accident or calamity that involves the Railways and ensures that resources of the State Administration, National Disaster Response Force and others quickly become available for deployment.

Media management, and technical know-how to handle Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear disasters (CBRN), Bomb Threat Calls, Fire and other natural calamities such as Cyclones, Floods/Breaches, and Earthquakes, etc., have also been covered in this Plan.

A disaster is a situation which is beyond the coping capacity of Railways and would require large-scale assistance from other agencies. During such exigencies, sharing of information and resources is of paramount importance to overcome the perils of a disaster. Accordingly, lists of resources available with, and contact numbers of key personnel of neighbouring Railways, Civil and Military authorities, NGOs and Key Private Organisations have been updated to meet such instances.

"A new training methodology and schedule decided by the Railway Board is also included in the Disaster Management plan. This will be helpful to strengthen and revamp the Training on Disaster Management being imparted to several tiers of railway officials through Railway Training Institutes," said a senior officer of CR adding that 3D mapping in case of Disaster is very essential for the rescue team to be better prepared before entering hazardous situations.

Keeping this in view, a list of availability of Drone Cameras in the Divisions is also provided in this Zonal Disaster Management Plan - 2022, which can provide a global scenario of the disaster site and enable the rescue team to deploy disaster relief in an easy and effective way. RPF staff of divisions has been trained for the operation of the Drone Camera. This booklet has been designed to make all concerned Railway officials aware of their duties and responsibilities and to help them promptly plan their actions in time. QR code is also provided in this Zonal Disaster Management Plan. Anyone can scan the QR code with their mobile phone and access the Plan in a very easy way.