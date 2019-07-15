Mumbai: Gelatin sticks provider held

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Police arrested a fourth accused in connection with the explosive device planted near a school in Kalamboli. The accused, Suresh Rathod, had provided gelatin sticks to make the explosive device, said police. Earlier, the three arrested accused had planted a time bomb near a school to threaten and extort money from a renowned buil­d­er. Their plan was foiled after a watchman spotted the de­vice and alerted authorities.

According to the police , the arrested trio, Manish Bhagat (45), Deepak Dandekar (55) and Sushil Sathe (35), hatch­ed a plot to threaten and extort money from the builder for three months. During the period, they made two explosive devices using ammonium nitrate powder and gelatin sticks, a technique used for blasting quarries. Police found the involvement of the fourth accused, Rathod, who provided the gelatin to make a time bomb, orchestrated by Bhagat, Dandekar and Sathe. Rathod, who works at a quarry, had knowledge of the materials needed to make a bomb.

“Rathod was an acquaintance of Dandekar and Bhagat. Around two months ago, the duo approached him, asking for gelatin sticks for fishing. Since, Rathod did not suspect anything wrong, he provided the gelatin, unknowingly aiding and abetting the plot,” said a senior cop, requesting anonymity. Based on the information, Rathod was arrested on Saturday by the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch officials and was produced in a local magistrate court.

On July 2, the trio — Dandekar, Sathe and Bhagat — were arrested after a CCTV camera captured Dandekar planting a bomb on a handcart near the New Sudhagad School at Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai. During the probe, Dandekar revealed the names of his two accomplices, who were subsequently arrested and booked under relevant IPC sections for mischief by fire or explosive substance (435), mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt (440), negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter (285), negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance (286) and relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act.