Mumbai Gas Leak: Here's what we know so far about the gas leak in Chembur, other areas

Mumbai Fire Brigade on Sunday morning said that no gas leakage was found at given locations, however, leakage smell was felt by the residents of Andheri.
On Saturday night, Mumbai residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli, and Powai complained about a foul smell. After which, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that it had received complaints of the suspected gas leak.
But on Sunday, chief fire officer PS Rahangdale of Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said that no gas leakage was found at given locations. "No gas leakage was found at given locations. Further calls were received from Powai and leakage smell was felt in Andheri. A total of 17 fire engines were deputed for the search of gas leakage & it was announced to not panic. Hazmat vehicles were ready for an emergency," Rahangdale told news agency ANI.
"HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited), BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited), MGL (Mahanagar Gas Ltd), RCF (Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers) and Police were informed," he added. Rahangade further said that the investigation is underway by senior officers.
Earlier, BMC said that the situation is under control adding that 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with a public announcement system and ready for a response if required.
"Situation is under control. All necessary resources have been mobilised. The origin of the smell is being investigated. 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for a response if required. #BMCUpdates," BMC tweeted.
BMC said the origin of the smell is not traced yet. While replying to a query of a twitter user, BMC tweeted, "The origin of the smell is not traced yet. The facts will be regularly updated." In another tweet, it said: "All concerned agencies have been mobilised to check the source of the foul smell being complained of by several residents in the areas of Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai."