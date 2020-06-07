Mumbai Gas Leak: Here's what we know so far about the gas leak in Chembur, other areas

"HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited), BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited), MGL (Mahanagar Gas Ltd), RCF (Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers) and Police were informed," he added. Rahangade further said that the investigation is underway by senior officers.

Earlier, BMC said that the situation is under control adding that 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with a public announcement system and ready for a response if required.

BMC said the origin of the smell is not traced yet. While replying to a query of a twitter user, BMC tweeted, "The origin of the smell is not traced yet. The facts will be regularly updated." In another tweet, it said: "All concerned agencies have been mobilised to check the source of the foul smell being complained of by several residents in the areas of Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai."