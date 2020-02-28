Mumbai: Ganpati mandals seek 2 more days to blast music

The use of loudspeakers during Ganesh festivals is a contentious issue in Mumbai, a city where the public celebration of Ganesh festival dates back to 126 years.

Many Ganesh mandal members had protested against the rule banning loudspeakers and demanded relaxation of the restriction, saying they should be allowed to enjoy the festival.

Later, they felt that something is better than nothing and accepted the four days relaxation given to them. The noise rules are relaxed for the four immersion days.

After the Centre amended the noise rules on Aug 10, 2018, the state directed the district collectors to allocate 15 days in a year to relax the norms from 10pm to 12am. Earlier, the state had reserved the right to select the 15 days.

Later, the government notified and assigned the relaxation norms on particular festivals. However, of the 15 days, 13 have been assigned to various festivals to utilise the noise rule relaxation. The state has reserved two days for “essential” reasons.

“The four days of relaxation given to us is just during the immersion days. We have demanded an additional two days reserved by the state government to be added to the Ganeshotsav festival for cultural programmes etc.

However, during the four days of relaxation, we cannot organise any cultural events owing to immersions. We are awaiting a reply from both the collectorates,” said Naresh Dahibavkar, president of the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS).

Dahibavkar added, “The DJ etc was banned by the government and we accepted. Our mandals are following all rules stipulated by the government.

The rule banning the use of loudspeakers after10pm should be extended for six days, instead of the four days. This will help expel the notion among the youth volunteers in our mandals that the government is against Ganesh mandals and their celebrations.”

When contacted city collector Rajiv Nivatkar said, “I have not been in office for a few days and will have to check with my staff about the letter. We do whatever that comes under the purview of the law.” Suburban collector, Milind Borikar said, “We have received the letter, however I am yet to go through it. I am not aware of the demand made by the samiti as yet.”

The penalty

A person not adhering to the restrictions put in place by the Maharashtra government can be punished under section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, for a maximum period of five years in jail and a maximum fine of Rs1 lakh. If the offence is repeated frequently, a fine of Rs 5,000 a day can be imposed.

Loudspeakers: What the law says

The Environment Protection Act, 1986 and The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, state that loudspeakers or public address systems are banned from 10 pm to 6 am.

The Government of Maharashtra can extend the deadline up to midnight on 15 days during a year for: Shivajayanti (1 day) - February 19, 2020, Dr Ambedkar Jayanti (1 day) - April 14, 2020,

Maharashtra Day/ Labour Day - (1 day) - May 1, 2020, Ganpati Chaturthi (4 days) - August 23, 26, 27 and September 1 2020, Navaratri – (Ashtami and Navami) (2 days) October 23 and 24, 2020, Eid-e-Milad (1 day) - October 30 or October 31 2020 ( depending on the moon), Diwali – (Laxmi Pujan) ( 1 day) - November 14, 2020, Christmas (1 day) - December 24, 2020 and New year (1 day) - December 31, 2020.

The remaining two days are reserved by the government for “essential” reasons.