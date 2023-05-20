 Mumbai: Ganja worth ₹6 lakh seized; woman held
The woman couldn't give a satisfactory reply when questioned about the white bag she was carrying along.

Apoorva AgasheUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 01:02 AM IST
Mumbai: The Malvani police on Friday arrested a woman for allegedly possessing 210 gm ganja worth around Rs6 lakh. She was identified as Usha Pawar, 36. Acting on a tip-off, cops raided an area at the Marve Road, Malad West and traced an auto-rickshaw in which the suspect was travelling. 

At around 10pm, the team managed to stop the rickshaw near the Jankalyan Nagar, Malad. The woman couldn't give a satisfactory reply when questioned about the white bag she was carrying along. She finally confessed that she was peddling ganja worth Rs6,06,300. A case has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, said the police.

