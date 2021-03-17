Mumbai: Gangsters move HC against release of John Abraham's film ‘Mumbai Saga’

Gangsters D K Rao and Ashwin Naik along with the family members of slain gangster Amar Naik moved the Bombay High Court on Thursday seeking a stay on the release of actor John Abraham starrer film Mumbai Saga.

Notably, the film based on the life of underworld and gangsters in the city, is set to release on March 19. The film is primarily based on the life of slain gangster Amar Naik.

The gangsters have approached a bench of Justices Amjad Sayed and Madhav Jamdar seeking a stay on the film's release claiming that it interferes with the trial in various criminal cases pending against them.

Appearing for the gangsters, advocate Prashant Pandey said, "The film which claims to be inspired on true story violates right to fair trial, right to life & personal liberty which is guaranteed under article 21 of the Constitution of India."

The matter would be heard on Thursday morning.