Mumbai's Ex-Gangster Rahul Jadhav Is Now Salvager Of Souls: A Transformation Tale For Ages

Rahul Jadhav | FPJ

Mumbai: You could practically call it the story of a modern-day Valmiki — the dacoit who became an enlightened soul and went on to compose the Ramayana. The only difference is that in the current story, the man’s family stood by him. Rahul Jadhav, once a criminal deeply entrenched in the underworld, has today become the salvager of souls.

From working for criminal bosses, engaging in activities like extortion and attempted murder, spending more than three years in Arthur Road Jail and falling into the pit of addiction after his release, he is now a marathoner and counsellor, serving as the event ambassador for the Pune Police Marathon which is dedicated to de-addiction.

Jadhav believed criminals earned easy money and respect

He has also earned a BA in psychology, showcasing his incredible turnaround. Jadhav, 47, was once infatuated with the allure of the criminal world. He believed that criminals easily attained wealth and drew respect in society. Labouring under this misconception, he spent his youth mired in crime.

Collaborating with a notorious underworld figure, he committed serious crimes, including extortion and attempted murder. He was apprehended under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), and an encounter specialist named Vijay Salaskar arrested him, leading to his imprisonment in Arthur Road Jail. In 2010, upon his release on bail, Jadhav aspired to turn his life around and find honest work.

Family sought medical help for Jadhav

However, his criminal past haunted him, making it nearly impossible for him to secure employment. Further, he faced repeated arrests as a suspect in various cases, including the murder of journalist J Dey. This situation pushed him into addiction, involving alcohol and dangerous substances. At this critical juncture, Jadhav’s life took a dramatic turn. His family sought help from Dr Anand Nadkarni’s Institute for Psychological Health at Thane, initiating a pivotal shift.

Jadhav was subsequently admitted to Anil Awachat’s Muktangan Rehabilitation Centre in Pune. During his three-year stay there, he took on responsibilities such as housekeeping, which he found to be a cleansing experience for his mind and negative thoughts. He began to find hope in securing a housekeeping job, allowing him to earn a modest income. Over a period of time, Jadhav fought some legal battles, personally, and through an advocate, and eventually, on February 11, 2013, he was cleared of all charges.

FPJ

During this time, Muktangan was his refuge, where he received respectful treatment and care from the staff. Despite returning home several times, he remained dedicated to his journey of transformation and his encounter with Mukta Puntambekar, the director of Muktangan, was pivotal. Jadhav initially worked in the stores department, but his life took a new turn when he expressed interest in participating in a marathon. Despite initial scepticism, he joined the marathon and emerged with a newfound sense of respect and identity as an athlete. From that point, his journey as the ‘Runner of Yerwada’ began.

Tearing down labels, Jadhav earned respect, remarkable love story

For years, Jadhav had been labelled a criminal, bewada and charsi, but with his running, he tore down these labels and earned respectability. He shifted to Pune’s Yerwada area and participated in numerous marathons, winning medals and even becoming an ultramarathon runner. His achievements include runs from Mumbai to Pune and Mumbai to Nashik. He has participated in the Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Vasai-Virar marathons and many more. Journalist Puja Changoiwala has authored his biography, Gangster on the Run, published in 2020.

Jadhav’s life took another unexpected turn. He married a nurse from Muktangan, and what made their love story remarkable was that there were many police officers in her family. The reformed outlaw’s in-laws are law-enforcers. The couple established the ‘Shalini Jadhav Foundation’, an NGO dedicated to aiding addicts and prisoners. Jadhav earned a BA in psychology in 2022 and worked as a counsellor at the Muktangan De-addiction Centre in Pune from 2019 to 2022.

Currently, the freelance counsellor has been invited as an event ambassador for the Pune Police Marathon, dedicated to the cause of de-addiction. His journey from being a criminal to counsellor and athlete is a powerful testament to the potential for change and transformation in every individual’s life.