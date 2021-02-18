Mumbai: Gangster Gajanan Marne booked for flouting Covid-19 norms

After two cases of Covid-19 violations were registered by the Pune against Pune based criminal Gajanan Marne, Kharghar police in Navi Mumbai too registered an offence against Marne. The police in their complaint stated that Marne and his supporters indulged in a show of strength and flouted Covid-19 norms by gathering outside Taloja jail in large numbers. Marne who was lodged in Taloja jail came out of the prison a few days ago after being acquitted in a MCOCA case.

According to the police, Navi Mumbai police had issued 15-day prohibitory orders from February 5, in order to maintain law and order situation in the city. At around 5:55 pm on Monday, Gajanan Marne, a resident of Kothrud in Pune, who was lodged at Taloja jail in an MCOCA case came out of the jail after he was acquitted by the court.

"Marne's supporters had gathered outside the jail premises and indulged in a show of strength. Marne and his supporters flouted Covid-19 norms. We have registered a case on Wednesday against Marne and 25 of his supporters under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly, promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Police Act," said a police officer.

The prison department sources also said that they are inquiring if there was any laxity on the part of the prison officials in this episode.

Marne was booked in two different cases by Pune city police and Pimpri-Chinchwad police for taking out a vehicle procession from Taloja Jail to Pune after being released from Taloja Jail.

A court had acquitted him in a murder case of 2014 and he was released from jail after almost six years. His supporters gathered in large numbers outside the jail took out a 300 vehicle procession from Navi Mumbai to Pune, burst crackers and used drones illegally to shoot the whole scene after which the police had booked him in two different cases, police said.