Mumbai: ‘Gang-Rape’ Victim Denies Incident, Claims Fabrication Under Pressure

Mumbai: More than a week after the MRA Marg police registered a gang-rape case, the 29-year-old woman has denied that any such incident occurred and she fabricated the story “under pressure”. The case was initially filed following reports that a woman had been kidnapped and gang-raped by two people at a taxi stand outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station on October 2.

The woman, who lives on the street, located in Kurla, where her statement was recorded. She completely denied the incident in her testimony, which was documented with a magistrate under section 183 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, in front of a non-governmental organisation.

According to police sources, the incident came to light on September 22 when the woman was admitted to a hospital in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. A team from the Nerul police station recorded her statement, which led to a case being registered at the CSMT railway police station. After the initial investigation, the case was transferred to the MRA Marg police station.

In her initial statement to the CSMT railway police, the victim claimed that two unknown persons approached her while she was outside the bus depot. One allegedly grabbed her throat, while the other took her to a nearby taxi stand and raped her.

A passerby noticed her crying outside Nerul railway station and took her to Maasaheb Meenatai Thackeray Hospital. She informed the hospital staff about her stomach pain and later revealed the alleged assault. The hospital staff subsequently notified the CSMT railway police, who registered a case of gang rape against two unidentified persons. The case was later transferred to the MRA Marg police.

The MRA Marg police said, “We were informed by the CSMT police that the woman had been kept at an NGO in Dadar East. However, when our team arrived, we learned that she had fled that morning. We began tracing her, as CCTV footage from the incident did not support the allegations. Our teams eventually located the woman in Kurla, where she explained that no such incident had occurred and that she had fabricated the story under pressure.”