Mumbai: Ganesh Naik plays party pooper

Mumbai: The BJP had promised a political earthquake on Wednesday but there was nary a tremor at its 'mega-recruitment drive' in Garware Club, Wankhede Stadium.

"I will not join the queue...I want special treatment," was the message sent by the senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ganesh Naik, pouring cold water on the BJP's plans. Like Madhukar Pichad, Ganesh Naik did not turn up for the event.

But, as expected and announced, four legislators from the opposition joined the BJP at a special programme on Wednesday. The three NCP MLAs who switched loyalties were Shivendraraje Bhosale from Satara, Sandeep Naik from Airoli in Navi Mumbai, and Vaibhav Pichad from Akole, Ahmednagar district, along with the lone defector from the Congress, Kalidas Kolambkar, the MLA from Wadala in Mumbai.

The MLAs joined the ruling party in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the state BJP unit president Chandrakant Patil.

It was widely expected that Ganesh Naik would also be jumping ship on Wednesday. But only his son Sandip and nephew Sagar joined. Sensing that this was a potential embarrassment, CM Fadnavis sought to make light of the matter, saying, “We are very brilliant.

First, we bring in the sons of key political leaders into our party, so naturally, their father automatically follows suit. This happened in the case of Sujay Vikhe Patil and Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil. Now we are confident that Naiksaaheb (Ganesh Naik) will bless his son,” Fadnavis said.

It is being speculated that Ganesh Naik was expecting special treatment from the BJP. Accordingly, a special programme will be organised in Navi Mumbai, where he and his band of supporting corporators and members of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee will join the party.