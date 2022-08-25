Mumbai: Ganesh mandals ask to defer permission deadline

Representative Image |

Mumbai: Asserting that the civic ward offices were not working on weekends as promised by the BMC, the Ganesh mandals have asked to defer the last date for filing applications seeking permissions for erecting pandals.

The sarvajanik (public) ganesh mandals have requested the civic authorities to extend the deadline, which ended on Tuesday, by four days. So far, the BMC has granted permissions to 1,947 mandals out of the total 3,255 applications. Whereas, other 370 requests are still in the process.

“The civic body had earlier agreed to keep their wardlevel offices open on weekends and public holidays. But, we couldn't see the offices working on weekends,” said Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti president Naresh Dahibavkar.

“We started the process of granting permission to mandals from July 4. It was a onewindow system and allowance fee was also waived. So, the mandals should have filled the forms in the given period,” said the civic official.

BMC deputy commissioner Harshad Kale said, “I have not received a request of deadline extension from mandals till now.”