Mumbai: Gambling den raided in Mira Road, 10 held

Representational image |

Sleuths of the Naya Nagar police busted a gambling den which was operating from an establishment located in a shopping centre in Mira Road on Thursday night. Acting on a tip-off, the police swooped down at a unit located in the Shanti Shopping Centre near the Mira Road railway station in Mira Road at around 10 pm on Thursday.

Ten people including the operator who were found placing huge stakes on card games including teen-patti (flash)- a three card gambling game, were apprehended. Besides gambling material, the police team seized cash amounting more than ₹15,000 from the accused who have been booked under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887.

Read Also Bhopal: Efforts begin to bring online gambling under Gambling Act