Mumbai: Gambling den busted in Kandivali

Mumbai: The Samta Nagar Police have busted a gambling den in Kandivali East on Monday evening and found 12 people playing cards. Acting on a tip off about a gambling racket being operated at a house behind Nityanand Bar and Restaurant in Kandivali (E), the police raided the premises under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police (North Region), Dilip Sawant, Dr DS Swami, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 12).

The police have found 12 people, including four women, were playing cards. All those found in the gambling den were booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 02:54 AM IST