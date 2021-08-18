e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 02:54 AM IST

Mumbai: Gambling den busted in Kandivali

The police have found 12 people, including four women, were playing cards
Staff Reporter
Advertisement

Mumbai: The Samta Nagar Police have busted a gambling den in Kandivali East on Monday evening and found 12 people playing cards. Acting on a tip off about a gambling racket being operated at a house behind Nityanand Bar and Restaurant in Kandivali (E), the police raided the premises under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police (North Region), Dilip Sawant, Dr DS Swami, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 12).

The police have found 12 people, including four women, were playing cards. All those found in the gambling den were booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Gambling den busted, 7 women among 10 held in Mira Road

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 02:54 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal